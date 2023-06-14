WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — New cameras will be installed in buses starting next month to help fine cars that are illegally parked or stopped in D.C. bus lanes.

The Metro and District Department of Transportation (DDOT) created a joint initiative called the Clear Lanes Project to improve bus stop safety and travel times. Buses will have cameras taking photos of violators driving in bus lanes or illegally parked in dedicated bus zones and lanes.

Any cars caught on camera violating the new initiative will have their information sent directly to DDOT and fined.

The fine for unauthorized cars that are parking or driving in a bus-only lane is $200 each. Fines for parking in a bus zone are $100 each. DDOT said that these fees are the same as before.

The vehicles allowed to be in the lane are transit, tour and school buses, bicycles, paratransit service vehicles or authorized emergency vehicles.

Drivers are permitted to enter the bus lane to make a turn at an intersection, alley or driveways if there are signs or pavement markings allowing it. If there are no signs, drivers can only enter 40 feet in advance of turning.

The initiative will take effect on July 24 with a 45-day warning period.