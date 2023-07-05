WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new design for driver’s licenses is coming to D.C.

Starting July 17, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be issuing licenses with the new design, featuring the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, cherry blossoms and D.C.’s bird — the Wood Thrush.

New RealID design in D.C. starting on July 17, 2023. (Image courtesy of the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles)

The DMV said that the updated licenses have a new security feature — the bottom right will flip between showing your secondary portrait photo and your date of birth as the card is tilted.

The new card design will feature new veteran and organ donor insignias. There is also a star in the top right for REAL ID cards and a label that says “NOT VALID FOR OFFICIAL FEDERAL PURPOSES” if it’s a non-REAL ID card.

Changes and features coming to the new design. (Image courtesy of the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles)

If you have the old version, your ID will still be valid until it expires. However, if you want to switch to the new design, the DMV said that you can get a duplicate credential for a fee.