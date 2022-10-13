New bills introduced in the House of Representatives are taking aim at D.C. Council’s efforts to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Last week, D.C. Council approved the first of two votes needed to allow non-citizens living in the District to vote in local elections. It would allow visa or green card holders as well as undocumented immigrants and permanent residents to vote in elections for Mayor, D.C. Council, and Advisory Neighborhood Commissions, among others.

But two new bills have been introduced in the House to try and block those measures.

The first is the American Confidence in Elections Act or ACE Act, introduced by Illinois Republican Congressman Rodney Davis, which would require a photo ID in order to vote. This is a measure D.C. Council is trying to remove with the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2021. Davis’ bill would also ban same-day registration and ballot harvesting and would require post-election audits. The ACE Act cites the district as an example and would “exercise Congress’ responsibility over D.C. to implement election integrity measures outlined in the model state legislation.”

Congressman Rodney Davis told DC News Now in a statement:

“The Constitution and federal law already prohibit non-citizens from voting in federal elections. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to provide for the District of Columbia, which is why the American Confidence in Elections Act will implement election integrity measures in D.C., like preventing non-citizens from voting in local elections. We must ensure only eligible Americans are able to cast a ballot and that they can have confidence the election process is fair, free, and secure.”

The second is not out rightly named but described by Texas Republican Congressman August Pfluger also aims to block the bill proposed by D.C. Council. In a press release, Pfluger specifically highlighted his concern with the 30-day period required to vote in D.C. elections.

Congressman Pfluger told DC News Now in a statement:

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s Washington, D.C., New York City, or any other democrat-run city — illegal immigrants do not have the right to vote in America.” Congressman August Pfluger, R-Texas

D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton fired back at the two congressmen.

“The notion that they’re meddling with elections in D.C. not only frustrates me but emboldens me to go after them. That’s not their concern,” Congresswoman Holmes Norton said. “We’re not talking about federal elections. We’re talking about people who vote in D.C. and only in D.C.”

Congresswoman Holmes Norton also highlighted that non-citizens pay taxes to the district, which she says are some of the most expensive in the country.

D.C. Council has not yet revealed when the second vote on the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act but the first vote passed 12-1.