WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 125 members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) have lost their lives while on duty. There’s a new place where families and others can go whenever they want and remember the fallen.

The department unveiled its first memorial wall outside its offices Monday that contains the names of those who died, and when it happened.

“The hardest part of this job is hearing the final call for service for one of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives serving the city,” said Chief Robert Contee.

The wall is not the only addition.

Renovations are finished on the fountain that had stood on the grounds since 1942. It fell into disrepair over the years.

“What we saw and what we smelled was deplorable,” said retired Detective Donald Blake, who visited the fountain in October 2010. “Terry said ‘Don, this fountain is disgusting. You must do something about it.”

Blake heads the Police Memorial and Museum, and that visit convinced something needed to be done to properly honor those gave their lives for the city.

Monday’s ceremony included the reading of the names of those lost.

Hector Dittamo rang a bell for each. One holds special meaning. His son Officer Paul Dittamo lost his life October 30, 2010.

“It’s a great tribute to the men and women who offered their lives, as well as my son, protecting the community which is a very important job,” Dittamo said.