WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a new partnership on Wednesday amid violence near and around Metro stations and buses.

Officials said that this partnership will increase police presence to improve safety and security in Metro.

Extra patrols will take effect next week and continue through June. MTPD officers will partner with MPD on patrols at stations and transit centers, starting with five stations in Washington, D.C.: Metro Center, Gallery Place, Georgia Ave – Petworth, Congress Heights and Union Station.

Officials said that these stations were selected based on crime data. Two officers will conduct joint patrols at those locations, especially during rush hours.

“We know that residents and visitors want to see a strong police presence in our community, and that’s what this partnership will allow us to provide. When police are in the community, people feel safer and our officers can respond faster. Hundreds of thousands of people use Metro every day to move around DC, and now, they can expect to see more MPD officers out during their commutes,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“We appreciate Mayor Bowser’s leadership as our police departments work collaboratively to make our community safer,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This partnership will allow transit police to ride more buses and trains.”

The funding for these extra patrols is coming from Metro. Officials said they are working on more agreements with other police departments that Metro serves — they ultimately want to increase patrols at stations and along bus routes by up to 60 percent.