WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro announced a plan to fix their 7000-series cars that it said would take up to three years and cost around $55 million.

Metro had initially pulled these cars from service in October of 2021 after a train derailed due to a wheel assembly issue. Some cars had been returned to service since then, but on Tuesday, Metro announced a plan to change how it presses wheels on the cars.

Metro said that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had released technical data that helped them adjust this roadmap.

“The process of changing all 5,984 wheels on 2,992 axles for 748 railcars may take a couple of years to complete. We thank our customers for their patience and want them to know that the good news is we will be able to fix about 20 cars a month to safely build up more trains and restore the safe, frequent and reliable service the region needs,” Chief Operations Officer Brian Dwyer said in a release.

Metro said that in their current phase of restoring the 7000-series, which was activated on January 28 of this year, it is measuring the wheels every seven days. It said this will stay in effect until the new plan gets concurrence from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

“Metro will continue its rigorous inspections of wheels with measurements for every 7000-series rail car until its wheels are reassembled at the new, higher standard,” Metro’s statement said.