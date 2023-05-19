WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a new push in D.C. to allow more restaurants to open up shop in Cleveland Park and Woodley Park.

For the past three decades, zoning regulation has limited growth.

Since 1989 Woodley Park and Cleveland Park have had limitations on the number of bars and restaurants that can operate along Connecticut Avenue in hopes of encouraging a wider variety of businesses to come in.

That hasn’t always worked out.

“Would we rather have a vacant storefront or would we rather have a thriving small business that happens to be a restaurant?” said Adam Prinzo, advisory neighborhood commissioner for 3C02.

Prinzo and his colleagues passed a resolution in March to change the current cap that says only 25% of businesses on the street can be bars and restaurants.

“If you have more restaurants here more people are going to come and more people are going to walk by and see a restaurant and say next time I come here I want to try it,” Prinzo said.

But not everyone agrees. Bartender Chris Anderson at Cleveland Park Bar and Grill worries about current restaurants.

“For the neighborhood, it’s very terrible because most of these restaurants have been here for at least 15 years and we’re struggling as it is, especially after COVID,” Anderson said.

Some customers want to see more options.

“Right now it’s limited. There’s only a few types of cuisine that you can have here, otherwise, you have to leave the neighborhood,” said Sydney Kiefert. “I think raising the restaurant cap would be a good result for the neighborhood because there’s a lot of coming and going businesses that aren’t restaurants and the restaurants are a pretty stable cornerstone of the street.”

“But I think it would hinder everybody because then everybody’s going to be fighting for business,” Anderson said.

And then there’s the worry that the neighborhood will lose its unique appeal.

Prinzo sees it this way: “No one’s intending it for us to look like the Navy Yard or the Wharf but that doesn’t mean that we can’t take a holistic look at Cleveland Park and Woodley Park and make it a more modern version of what it is today.”

The D.C. Office of Planning released a draft report for Connecticut Avenue development guidelines. It also calls for a reconsideration of the cap given consumer habits and future development.

Public comment on the draft runs through next Friday, May 26. You can submit your opinions by clicking here.