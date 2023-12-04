WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen serves up a combination of Southern, Cajun, Creole and Caribbean cuisines.

“Fried green tomatoes, don’t forget to top that off with crab meat. We’ve got the fried shrimp. Of course, our wings,” said Rebecca Miskiri-Antoine, the mother-in-law to one of the restaurant’s owners.

The restaurant culminates a nearly two-year-old journey to open.

“if you just go back about 10 years ago, you would never think that they would put this restaurant here,” said Mike Dejene, a customer.

Miss Toya’s, owners say, would not be possible without money from the District’s Food Access Fund. The program started in 2021 as a way for Black business owners to increase access to grocery stores and restaurants, with an emphasis on Wards 7 and 8.

“This whole taboo-ness of being in Southeast, you know, it… didn’t have a good light shine on it in the past few years,” Miskiri-Antoine said. “And a lot of people just think, ‘Southeast…we shouldn’t be there.'”

Monday’s grand opening happened as the District announced $5 million in the latest round of Food Access Fund awards. The money will be split up between four new businesses and additional funding for three existing recipients.

The Food Access Fund has awarded almost $40 million to Black business owners since its creation two years ago.