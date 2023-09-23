WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington National Cathedral has new stained glass windows that they say are more inclusive.

“The importance of installing this window is it allows the cathedral to address perhaps what has taken place in the past but also to present really a new vision for the future,” said Leonard Hamlin Sr., Canon Missioner of the Washington National Cathedral.

On Saturday, the cathedral unveiled its new “Now And Forever Window” which Cathedral leadership said talks about justice and fairness in America.

“Years ago, there were confederate windows that were placed in the south aisle bay, and as we have had the opportunity through the leadership of our team and windows committee to imagine a new place and a new space,” said Hamlin Sr.

The windows done by Kerry James Marshall resulted from a 2017 decision to permanently remove the windows that honored Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Cathedral leaders said the old windows weren’t welcoming to everyone and that they wanted to make certain the cathedral lives up to its mission as a house of prayer for all people.

“The message that it sends is that everyone is welcome here as a sacred space, a place of faith. We want to make sure that no matter where you come from and what path you traveled to come to this space that you know you are welcomed,” said Hamlin Sr. “Our former windows prevented or really challenged many to feel welcomed in this space.”

Hamlin Sr. said he was grateful for the artists and Elizabeth Alexander, who penned the original poem, “American Song,” which is inscribed below the windows.

“My first thoughts were that we have really exceeded imagination, there are many different ways the artist could have approached this space and Kerry James Marshall really envisioned something that is not locked into any one moment but it allows to be able to talk about a message to lift a message that needs to be lifted not just today but in the days to come,” Hamlin Sr. said.

There was a public dedication and open house celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.