Blue skies and warm January temps on New Year’s Day greeted runners in Mayor Bowser’s Fresh Start 5k at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Talk about bringing some fresh energy to start off the new year! Freedom Plaza in downtown D.C. was the starting line for the 9th annual Fresh Start 5K run-walk.

It is a D.C. tradition to brave the winter chill and get your heart pumping and muscles in shape — and start the year off on the right foot.

“You want to start off the year fresh, healthy so you can keep on going for the rest of the year,” said Danette Purvis, a volunteer for the event.

Former marathon runner Scot Stone relocated to D.C. from Chicago. He said the fresh start 5K is the perfect way to launch a new year’s resolution.

“It is a good time to get into a good habit of getting some exercise,” Stone said.

For retired law enforcement officer Kevin Jones, turning out as a volunteer to support Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Fresh Start 5k was really a matter of civic pride.

“I can’t think of a better day, a better way, a better place to start off the new year than my hometown, Washington, D.C.,” said Jones.

Some said the sunny skies and warm temperatures felt like a good omen for 2023. How many New Year’s Days are there here when you can be outdoors in shorts and a long t-shirt?

“Every year I volunteer and the weather is so bad, so cold. I wasn’t going to do it this year — not this year, but I woke up this morning and I said, ‘yeah, I can do it this year,'” said Purvis.