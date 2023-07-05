WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nine people including two minors were shot in Deanwood early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Investigative Bureau provided an update at around 3:00 a.m. from the 4700 block of Meade Street, Northeast.

He said police responded to the scene at around 1:00 a.m., finding multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS transported several victims to local hospitals, and some of the victims self-transported. All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Of the nine victims, one was nine years old, and another was seventeen.

Police say they are looking for a dark-colored SUV that they believe targeted the victims while they were celebrating the 4th of July.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this case to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Any information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.