WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One year after D.C. doctor Rakesh Patel was killed during a carjacking, no arrests have been made in the case.

“I just never met somebody so selfless,” said Rachel Lincoln, Rakesh Patel’s girlfriend. “He just gave everything.”

Patel was killed on March 8, 2022, in Adams Morgan.

According to Lincoln, Patel stopped by to see her when someone hopped into his car and took off down Vernon Street northwest, towards 18th Street. Patel tried to stop them. But the person kept driving, running him over and killing him. The driver did not stop.

“He was coming to see me, and he double parked on his way home from work. And it was kind of weird, he gave me the tightest hug that I think he’s ever given me, and it just lasted so long,” said Lincoln, describing that day.

“And then he said, ‘oh my god, my car.’ Someone had jumped in the car. And they just blasted through the intersection and crushed him. They shattered him into multiple pieces in front of everybody,” she said.

The following day, police released surveillance video of two people ditching Patel’s car. The men have not been caught.

“They will pay for it, even if they walk free now. They will pay for it. And it could be in a year, it could be in 50 years, but people don’t get away with things. They will regret every decision that they made,” said Lincoln.

Lincoln remembered Patel as genuine, kind and wise beyond his years.

At the time, Patel was completing a critical care fellowship at MedStar Washington. He had already completed an infectious disease fellowship.

“People would say his smile is infectious and he would make the joke that that’s why he studied infectious disease,” laughed Lincoln.

She said he always had a desire to help people, which is why he was a doctor. His ability to save others was taken away.

“The reason why Rakesh and hundreds of others are dead, is because the city coddles violent murderers,” said Lincoln.

The one-year mark of Patel’s death came as Congress debated how crime should be handled in D.C.

On Wednesday, a Congressional oversight hearing was held to discuss public safety in the District.

“D.C. clearly has a crime crisis,” said Republican James Comer, who called the hearing. Comer said it’s the responsibility of Congress to intervene and ensure the District is safe.

“I don’t know what specific laws are or specific punishments are, but I know something is not working. And if the argument is they need to be tougher on crime, I mean that doesn’t sound like a bad thing,” said Lincoln.

According to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 150 carjackings in the District so far this year. That’s up 19% from the same time last year. 24 of those carjacking cases have been closed. Meanwhile, there’s been more than 1,600 motor vehicle thefts.

Lincoln worries the numbers, and lack of accountability in Patel’s murder, means the person responsible will strike again.

“That man, over a year later, he probably still goes bar hopping on 18th. He can hang out with his friends and family because he’s still free. And if he hasn’t already, he probably will kill again and it could be any one of us,” she said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.