WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or D.C. charges against an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department commander who killed a man who had a gun in 2022.

Around 9 p.m. on July 16, 2022, Jason Bagshaw of MPD’s Special Operations Division was in the Wharf neighborhood in Southwest, eating with his wife. Bagshaw was off duty, but he had his service gun with him. Bagshaw and his wife saw a commotion as restaurant guests and employees began crouching down and crawling away. Bagshaw and his wife walked towards the commotion. As they left the restaurant, they said they saw Lazarus Wilson, 20, pointing a gun at someone in what looked to be a robbery attempt.

Bagshaw took out his gun and pointed it towards Wilson, identifying himself as a member of the Metropolitan Police Department, and telling Wilson to drop his gun. Wilson didn’t listen, and Bagshaw opened fire, hitting Wilson in the left cheek. Wilson died at the hospital. Police said they found the gun Wilson had with him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it and the MPD Internal Affairs Division conducted a comprehensive review which included a review of eyewitness accounts, surveillance video, physical evidence, and more. Federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bagshaw used excessive force under the circumstances.