WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — No charges will be filed against an off-duty FBI agent who opened fire in a Metro station, shooting and killing one person whom officials said was attacking him in December 2022.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia on Tuesday said that there was “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the agent used excessive force under the circumstances.”

The release said that the off-duty FBI special agent, who was not named, was on the platform at the Metro Center Station around 6:10 p.m. on December 7.

Troy Bullock was on the platform as well. The release said that the agent saw Bullock trying to challenge someone who was on the platform to a fight. The agent told Bullock that “he should leave the individual alone.” That’s when Bullock supposedly became aggressive toward the special agent.

The release said that Bullock grabbed the agent and pushed him over a utility wall near the platform. The agent fell more than eight feet. Bullock fell over the wall, as well.

The agent was injured in the fall, and Bullock “resumed his attack,” the release said. At that time, the agent drew his service weapon and fired, hitting Bullock.

Life-saving efforts were administered, but Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation reviewed eyewitness accounts from law enforcement and civilians, surveillance footage, physical evidence, cell phone video, radio communications, forensic reports and the autopsy report.