WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday that no charges are going to be filed against an MPD officer who shot and killed 42-year-old Erica Graham last year.

The Attorney’s Office believes there is insufficient evidence to charge Officer Simeon Crawford from the Metropolitan Police Department who was involved in the April 2022 shooting of Graham.

On April 23, 2022, at about 6:00 a.m., MPD officers were dispatched to 830 Crittenden Street, N.W., for a report of gunshots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw Graham on the porch of a rowhouse holding a handgun. During the incident, officers said they made multiple commands for Graham to place the gun on the ground, which she refused.

Graham allegedly pointed the gun several times at the officers and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire. While they continued their efforts to convince Graham to place the weapon on the ground, police at the scene made a request on the radio for additional units to respond because an officer needed assistance due to Graham having a gun.

After a few minutes, Officer Simeon Crawford arrived at the scene. Police said Graham then climbed over a short railing to another porch attached to the first residence and immediately tried to gain access to the second residence while brandishing the handgun.

Graham pointed the weapon at the police again. Officer Crawford then fired two shots in reaction. The first shot missed Graham. The second shot struck Graham in the upper torso.

Graham fell to the floor of the porch. Police then approached her and attempted to provide medical attention as an ambulance was called. After life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered from under where Graham had fallen.

During the investigation, police learned that Graham, who was wearing a ballistic vest and brandishing a firearm, had shot a person just before police arrived.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and MPD conducted a comprehensive review of the incident. This included a review of law enforcement and civilian eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, recorded body-worn camera footage, recorded doorbell camera footage, recorded radio communications, forensic reports, the autopsy report, and reports from MPD.