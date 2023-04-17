WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The site of the former Wendy’s in Northeast D.C. — affectionately known as Dave Thomas Circle — could soon be getting a new, official name.

DDOT will soon reconstruct the intersection, but first, they’re looking for community input on a name.

“Officially, it is the space where Florida Avenue meets New York Avenue in Northeast,” said Maura Brophy, president and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID).

Unofficially, many people call the area Dave Thomas Circle.

“Who is Dave? I don’t know who he is anyway,” said Brianna, who was walking in the area.

Dave Thomas founded Wendy’s — which was at the circle until September 2021.

“I really think they should name this ‘The Heart of the City.’ Honestly, it just makes sense. I mean it is the heart of everything,” Brianna said.

Brianna — and others in D.C. confused about the area’s name — might get her wish; the NoMa BID and DDOT are asking people to submit names for the well-known intersection.

“One of the reasons why the intersection has been so well known as because it does present challenges,” Brophy said. “A lot of people have stories about their experience with Dave Thomas Circle.”

Starting this spring, DDOT is making three new greenspaces and a safer traffic pattern for everyone.

“Honestly the circle’s been a disaster since I grew up here so I’m glad they’re finally changing something,” said Donovan Hill.

“The reconfigured intersection will make it safer for drivers pedestrians bicyclists, to navigate this space, it will reconfigure the way that all the roads connect with each other,” Brophy said.

Brophy said a new name should come from the community.

“Through this process, we hope that the community will again get creative for present and propose a set of names that can really help the community establish and define this new identity for this space,” Brophy said.

Hill already submitted his proposal.

“I submitted ‘The Northeast Exchange’ because I figure this is where all the neighborhoods kind of converge and it kind of pays a little homage to like the railroad industry here,” Hill said.

Whatever name gets chosen, there’s “a long history here, lots of changes that have happened, lots of changes still to come,” Brophy said.

You have until June 25 to submit a name recommendation online at namethisnomaspace.org.

Four or five names will then be presented to the community for a vote before it officially goes to the D.C. Council and mayor for legislation.