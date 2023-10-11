WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) announced that the community voted to name the transformed Dave Thomas Circle to Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza.

Out of more than 4,300 votes cast, 40% of people chose the name in honor of the legacy of Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, the first woman to ever pitch in the Negro League and a longtime resident of Washington, D.C.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and BID are creating a trio of new public spaces by reconstructing the Florida Ave./New York Ave., NE intersection. The transformation will provide mobility and safety improvements.

“We appreciate the community’s continued engagement and input in both the renaming and redesign of this intersection,” said Interim DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum in a press release. “The transformation of this roadway continues on track, and when completed in December 2024, the result will be a much improved and safer experience for everyone who lives near and passes through this space.”

In July, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials kicked off the $41 million infrastructure project. Once it’s complete, the intersection will realign and add two-way traffic to First St., NE; restore two-way traffic on Florida Ave., NE; include protected bike lanes and three new public park spaces.

“Our community is ready to start a new chapter at this intersection, and we are off to a strong start by naming it after such an iconic woman,” said Bowser in a press release on Wednesday.

The next step in the renaming process is to introduce formal legislation before the DC Council to officially recognize the name for the new trio of public spaces.