WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — LGBT History Month is celebrated every October. This year, DC News Now highlighted local LGBTQ+ non-profit Rainbow History Project (RHP).

The organization was created in 2000 and works to preserve the history of the “LGBTQIA2S(plus)” communities in DC.

Vincent Slatt is the director of archiving for RHP. He said before the organization started volunteers realized “there was nowhere to go to look for materials. There weren’t archives or resources available at any of the local universities, so they decided to meet and organize their own history.”

Slatt told DC News Now’s Cory James that there are more than 250 thousand pages on its online archive that consist of photos and documents. “We’ve got a letter on White House stationery from Barbara Bush to PFLAG leader Paulette Goodman about loving one’s gay children–the first time the White House said something nice about gays,” he said.

“We’ve got a yellow beret the Gay Liberation Front wore when they participated in the Black Panthers Revolutionary People’s convention; Black Panthers wore black and GLF work rainbow colors. We’ve got the neon sign from the Lambda Rising bookstore, and lots of ACT Up protest posters.”

Slatt, who spends 10-15 hours each week working with RHP, believes LGBTQ history is important because “we’re part of our communities, part of our families, and we have our own culture and history to be preserved and passed on to new generations.” He added, “A city’s commitment to diversity includes all people and that requires celebrating us all.”

Slatt also said, “LGBTQ history is being attacked across the country, our rights, our stories. It is important to note that isn’t the case in DC.”

The organization also focuses on trans history. Deidre Gray is the director of the Trans History Initiative. She said “The big message is trans lives matter. The smaller message is that here in DC and surrounding areas it’s taken seriously – a lot of places trans lives, non-binary lives are not taken seriously.”

When it comes to trans people, Gray hopes those taking in the history will understand that the “important contributions whether it was in performance, medicine, sports or walking down the street is being documented and it’s important – and if we know our history, we can know where we’re going.”

RHP organizers said a $15,000 grant from the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs funded the Trans History Initiative, which launched earlier this year.

For more information on the Rainbow History Project and its online archives, visit rainbowhistory.org. You can also visit the DC History Center to view archives available in person.