WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Advocates have called Thursday’s drop of men women and children at the Naval Observatory a political stunt amid the ongoing migrant crisis in D.C.

The city nor local nonprofits knew the two busloads were coming that Texas governor Greg Abbott sent.

States like Arizona, however, do provide notice. Advocates say many migrants on those buses felt lied to.

Local nonprofits have processed and are helping dozens of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep Thursday morning.

“They’re using vulnerable people weaponizing them and then using them for their political gain,” said Abel Nunez, executive director of the Central American Resource Center.

Nunez says many migrants felt abandoned.

“They feel lied too, because they’re like, if you gave me a bus, you would have at least put me in a place where I could get resources,” Nunez said. “But no, they get dumped in the middle of nowhere. And I think that is shocking to them because they don’t know what’s going on.”

He’s happy Mayor Bowser wants to start the office of migrant services, as immigrants continue to come to D.C., not just on buses.

“We don’t know how big this crisis could become. We know what they’re dealing with on the southern border. But we also don’t want to be in the middle of a political stunt that’s really harming human beings,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“One of the things that we’ve been asking (for) is space, an actual respite center, welcome center, where the buses can actually land and when they do stunts where they go get dropped somewhere else, we can quickly move them into that,” Nunez said.

He says centralized resources are key to helping people get settled or on to their final destination.

“You can do it a different way. The way Governor Abbott is doing it and to a certain extent Desantis, it’s just to hurt people and it’s unnecessary,” Nunez said.

Nunez says Arizona on the other hand, gives them reports every four hours of who’s coming to D.C.

“They tell us where they’re at. They give us a manifest of who’s on the bus, family units, needs, contact information,” Nunez said.

He wants this situation to be a turning point for action.

“It will be wonderful if we can turn this around and be a model where states are putting in money to actually get them closer where they want to be, municipalities that receive them have centers where they can land,” Nunez said.

Last week Mayor Bowser announced a $10 million dollar plan for the Office of Migrant Services. D.C. City Council will vote on it on Tuesday September 20.