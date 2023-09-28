WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan police have now confirmed a fifth victim in a mass shooting Wednesday night.

This shooting is another incident in a wave of violent shootings plaguing the district.

Metropolitan Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. last night near 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say two men died at the scene. A third was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say two other male victims were able to transport themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’re having these crew-on-crew senseless arguments,” says Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith. “Firearms are being introduced when folks have disputes as opposed to being able to resolve them the way we typically would resolve a dispute. What I will say is that our officers were present in this area as they always are on an ongoing basis.“

This mass shooting also comes just moments after Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith spoke to the city council about how she plans to keep the city safe, as part of her nomination process.

One neighbor showed DC News Now the bullet holes he found in his truck Thursday morning.

A spiritual leader of Ward 5 is calling for a day of healing and prayer for this neighborhood.

“When I hear that these young men are no more, it breaks my heart, ” says Reverand Doctor Loretta Houston. “We’re asking all the churches in Ward 5. We’re asking the mayor. We’re asking the new chief of police or the officials to please come out and let us all pray together. Let us heal by healing.”

The shooting also adds to the district’s grim milestone of surpassing 200 hundred homicides so far this year.

Police are looking for three people in a gray SUV seen fleeing the scene.

They are asking anyone with information, photos, or videos to come forward.