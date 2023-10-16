WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a man was shot and killed in Northeast, D.C. Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, N.E. at about 1:40 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified by police as 28-year-old Davon Fuller, of Northwest, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.