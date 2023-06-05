WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service approved a plan to fix the sinking seawall around the Tidal Basin.

According to the NPS, a combination of rising sea levels and the aging and sinking seawall has resulted in daily flooding around the Tidal Basin, which is both a safety and sanitation concern. The flooding also causes erosion, leaves behind debris and can affect vegetation like the Cherry Blossom trees.

The newly approved project aims to fix this by rehabilitating nearly 7,000 feet of seawall along portions of the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park.

Plans include increasing seawall height by up to 5.5 feet in certain areas, rebuilding the seawall to include a “pile-supported platform foundation,” reusing historic stones where possible, and repairing and widening the sidewalks from eight to 12 feet to make it more accessible.

“I think it would be a great idea for safety reasons and for beauty,” said Chris Maloy, who fishes at the Tidal Basin several days a week. “It’s probably easier to build up the wall than lower the water.”

Maloy said he’s noticed the flooding get worse over the last few years.

“At high tide, oftentimes the pathways are completely covered and you can’t get through,” he said. “When the water recedes there’s often really slick spots with mud or algae and that kind of thing so it can be very slippery.”

Others who were in town visiting said mud, muck and water leftover from the flooding made it difficult to walk around the Tidal Basin.

“We were trying to step around. We had to get super close to the edge just to tiptoe around it,” said Kelly Ogbonna, who was visiting from Dallas.

“A lot of mud, a lot of standing water on the walkway. The walkway is not particularly wide, especially with all the water. People are constantly having to walk around the puddles,” said Noah Williard, who was in town from New York.

He supports plans to rehab the area.

“I think these kinds of spaces are great for people and they should be maintained and be accessible.” He said.

The project will cost more than $100 million and a few hundred trees will need to be removed, including cherry blossom trees. Plans do include replanting the same species of trees that are removed. Construction and rehabilitation are being paid for through the Great American Outdoors Act.

Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024.