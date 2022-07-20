WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service is looking for feedback on a $100 million project to rehabilitate the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park seawalls.

According to NPS, the seawall has settled over the years, sinking several feet. That leads to daily flooding, which can erode the landscape and leave behind mud and debris on walkways.

“It’s a huge concern. It really just makes it difficult for our visitors have to go around that space, not walk through it,” said Catherine Dewey, Chief of Resource Management for National Mall and Memorial Parks.

Dewey leads the compliance portion of the project.

“The proposed project is to raise the height of the seawalls from their current height, which they have sunk in over a period of time with the settlement,” she explained. “Back in the day they didn’t necessarily think of things sinking. So the proposal that we’re still finalizing is to stabilize the foundation and rebuild the seawall using the historic stone that we’re going to try to salvage.”

The project will address nearly 7,000 feet of seawall, restore functional height and minimize soil erosion. It’ll also improve safety and visitor experience. And include the replacement of sidewalks on top of the seawall.

DC native Vernette Galloway said she’s seen the flooding occur.

“The flooding was up above the wall; it came up further, actually past a tree. You get a lot of tree debris on the concrete part,” she said.

She supports the proposed project.

“I think they should (do it). It would give comfort to some of the people out here running,” she said.

So does Ruth Matthew, who lives in Arlington.

“This is the Capitol of the country. Millions of people come from around the country but also around the world,” said Matthew. “Investing into the city is a good investment into the future. So future generations can come and observe and experience the history of this country.”

The location receives millions of visitors annually, including those attending the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Comments can be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/

It’ll be accepted through September 12.