WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments.

NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24.

They state the closure is, “to address public health and safety issues and unsanitary conditions. The closure will also allow for turf rehabilitation, cleaning and maintenance of the park area, and mitigation of rodent infestation.”

“I went over there, and I read it and I saw we have two weeks to close before they move us,” said Jonathan, who has been living in a tent at the park for about three months. “All that’s going to happen is this is just going to repeat itself, eventually. We’re going to go to another situation and we’re going to be forced out again.”

Jonathan declined to share his last name, but said the area is all he and others have right now.

“It’s not that we want to create an eye sore or anything, we’re not trying to offend anybody. We’re just regular people. And we’re just trying to find places to live,” he said.

Still, several people who live and work in the area told DC News Now they’ve witnessed illegal activity happening at the camps, including drug use and indecent exposure. Some claimed they’ve found needles there. All declined to speak on camera.

“If they’re going to talk about a sanitation issue around it, why can’t you provide automated toilets? You can provide the ones that have the showers in it. I’m pretty sure they collect enough taxes to pay for it,” said Jamika Needom, who was in town visiting for a conference.

She doesn’t agree with clearing the camps.

“Are you moving them to an unsafe environment? Or are you moving them to an environment where they can get back on their feet and be viable citizens in America?” said Needom.

In a statement, Mike Litterst, Chief of Communications for NPS said:

“As always, the National Park Service is committed to working closely with the District of Columbia government and community partners in providing services and housing resources to individuals affected by the encampment closures and we have again requested their support in prioritizing housing assistance and other services for individuals encamped at these locations. As the National Park Service is not a social service provider, we appreciate the coordination and support of the District service providers and community partners who are mobilizing resources and outreach prior to the August 24 closure of these reservations.”

NPS cleared two homeless encampments near Union Station back in June. Litterst said since then, Capitol Police have noticed a dramatic decrease in illegal activity there.