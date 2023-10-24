WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an off-duty District of Columbia Housing Authority Police Sergeant was shot.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 5 p.m. when the sergeant was driving in the 2200 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C.

He was still conscious and breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to MPD, a gray Honda with “heavily tinted windows” with Maryland tags was used in the shooting.

MPD said it was still investigating the incident and searching for a suspect.