WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chauld Miller said that she felt pretty safe as she got in some study time before work, but she said it’s different once she’s on the clock.

“People see you work in a restaurant, they assume you’re maybe leaving with cash. It’s like, I don’t leave with cash,” Miller said. “But people assume because you work in a restaurant, you might have cash on you. Then I have to park in a garage. So walking to the garage, or walking to where I parked — it’s sometimes… nerve-wracking.”

Miller works at one of the restaurants along Half Street between M Street and N Street. She said she often sees things that bother her while she works.

“People loitering a lot,” said Miller. “Just big groups of people doing nothing outside of restaurants and establishments.”

Miller and others in this Navy Yard neighborhood could have reason to feel safer soon.

Two off-duty DC Police officers will patrol the area at night on all days of the week. Roughly a dozen businesses, organized by the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District, will pick up the tab.

“I feel like the police presence will deter a lot of the things that happen out here often,” said Miller. “For the people that actually work down here, it’s kind of scary when you get off work at 2 a.m. and you don’t know why people are outside, what they’re doing, what’s they’re up to. I definitely feel the police presence will help with that stuff.”

Talks to improve security started last November after some violent attacks in the area, according to the Business Improvement District.

20-year-old Terry Clark died in a shooting on January 7 outside the Navy Yard Metro Station about a block from Nationals Park on Half Street.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Tierra, who declined to give her last name. “I think the neighborhood could use it. I think extra security is always important.”

The increased patrols should give people one less thing to worry about when they go out at night here.