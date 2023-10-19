WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that one of its officers and another person were shot in an exchange of gunfire between police and the individual on Thursday.

MPD Deputy Director of Communications Paris Lewbel said in a statement that officers were called to the 2800 block of Gainsville St. SE just before 5 p.m. for a person with a gun.

After officers arrived, someone fired a gun at them. One officer was hit.

Officers returned fire at the person. Lewbel’s statement said that the person was “struck multiple times.”

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital. The D.C. Police Union said that the officer’s injury was serious, but they were in stable condition. The union also said that another officer was not shot but injured in the incident.

MPD did not give any details about the other person who was shot’s status.