WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Force Investigation team of the Metropolitan Police Departmen’s Internal Affairs bureau have opened an Investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place on August, 12, on Mssissippi Avenue, Southeast.

At 6:59 p.m. officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a handgun. 29 year-old Rahman Mills of Southeast DC who was charged with aggravated assault and possession of an unregistered firearm, was shot two times by police.

Mills fled the scene when officers attempted to locate him. Officers made multiple attempts to command Mills to drop his firearm, when he failed to comply they shot him two times.

Per MPD policy, the officer involved is currently on leave pending investigation. Body worn camera footage is being reviewed.