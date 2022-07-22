WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials identified the off-duty police officer involved in a fatal shooting Saturday night at the Wharf.

According to Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart, Commander Jason Bagshaw shot and killed Lazarus Wilson.

Police said Wilson was armed, pointing a gun at another man. Bagshaw identified himself as a member of the Metropolitan Police Department and commanded Wilson to drop his weapon. Wilson did not comply. Police said Bagshaw fired one shot from his service weapon.

Friday, MPD released body camera footage from two responding police officers. As well as CCTV footage of Wilson pointing his gun. Because Bagshaw was off duty, he was not wearing a body camera.

The US Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia is investigating.

Following that, MPD will conduct an internal investigation.

According to MPD’s website, Bagshaw joined the force in 2003. He was promoted to Commander over Special Operations in April of 2022. He oversees the Emergency Response Team, Harbor Patrol, Canine Unit and more.