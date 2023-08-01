WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In all eight wards of the District, community members and law enforcement agencies celebrated the 40th annual National Night Out.

The events are a way for people to come together to build stronger relationships with police while discussing public safety and collaborating on solutions.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said that crime cannot be tackled alone.

“This event is more than just fun,” Smith said. “It’s about showing the world [that] we as a community can stand together, committed to keeping the city safe.”

Smith is taking over the Metropolitan Police Department at a time where violent crimes are up 38% in the District compared to the same time last year.

Those statistics reflect the real concerns for those attending National Night Out had.

“Definitely the gun violence, that’s first and foremost,” said Sharon Thomas, who is a retired middle school teacher. “Our youth and what’s coming up for them is of the upmost importance to me. There are too many of our young people that are becoming victims of gun violence.”

According to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, 67 juveniles have been the victim of gun violence this year. That’s up from 42 during the same time last year. 12 juveniles have been killed this year.

The increase in juvenile shooting victims comes as D.C. police recover more and more firearms off the streets. In 2022, MPD recovered roughly 3,200 firearms; up from about 2,300 in 2021.

Meanwhile, juveniles have also been the shooters in some cases.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for felony homicide while armed. He’s accused of killing a construction worker on the Howard University campus last month.

“We know there is far too much gun violence and way too many of our young people involved in crime,” Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, Lindsey Appiah, said. “The safety of our residents in all eight wards is one of the most pressing responsibilities we have as a community.”

Appiah is urging the community to work together to address crime.

Marja Hairston, who was at National Night Out, said guns are being “normalized to children.”

“I think that has a lot to do with our image and the image that is displayed to us,” Hairston said. “They grow older thinking that’s the life they’re supposed to live and it’s not.”

Hairston believes events like that National Night Out are a good start in helping shift that mindset.

“It’s important that we do have these things going on to let them know you’ve got to change your image, how you see yourself, how you present yourself and what you see as valuable,” she said.