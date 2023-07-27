WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As extreme heat moves into the District, officials are warning residents and visitors about the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

“We’re going to see temperatures we haven’t seen in recent years, so what we’re really asking our residents to do is take precautions,” said Chris Rodriguez, Director of DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

The District is currently under a hot weather emergency through Sunday, when temperatures threaten to hit or exceed triple digits.

Officials said people should be aware of the signs of both heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“Heat has already caused deaths across the country,” said Rodriguez.

According to the Department of Health, heat exhaustion is when the body overheats. Signs include heavy sweating, weakness and fatigue, a fast yet weak pulse, muscle cramps, cold chills, nausea and dizziness. It can be treated by resting in the shade or air conditioning, drinking water and removing extra clothing.

Heath stroke is when the body can no longer control a person’s temperature. Signs include sweating, high body temperature, a fast and strong pulse, altered mental state, throbbing headache, confusion and loss of consciousness. A heat stroke can be fatal.

To treat a heat stroke, you should immediately call 911. The person should not be given fluids.

For more information, visit ready.dc.gov/extremeheat