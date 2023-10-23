WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Orkin released its 9th annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List based on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

This year, D.C. ranked as the fourth most “rattiest” city in the nation.

Nearby Baltimore and Richmond also placed on the list as the 7th and 29th “rattiest” cities, respectively.

According to Orkin, cities on the Rattiest Cities List are based on the number of new rodent services and whether efforts have been made by residents and businesses to treat rodent issues.

It’s no secret that D.C. has a rat problem – one that, according to data from the Department of Health, continues to get worse. There have been more than 16,000 complaints so far just this fiscal year.

The Department of Health does have tips for business owners and residents to help reduce rodent activity in the city.

Business owners are advised to store solid waste in containers; store grease in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid; provide a sufficient number of food waste containers with tight-fitting lids; maintain the perimeter of dumpsters free of debris; refrigerate garbage or place it in rodent-proof storage until garbage pickup; use trash compactors.

Residents are encouraged to eliminate clutter around and outside homes, especially under porches; store garbage in metal or heavy plastic containers with tight-fitting lids’ remove weeds around their property where rats can easily hide; store food in metal, glass or heavy-duty plastic containers; remove uneaten pet food and store pet food in secure containers; add metal weather stripping and trim to doors to keep rodents from getting underneath.

To file a rodent complaint, go online or call 311. To report a rat bite, sick rat or injured rat, call animal control at (202) 576-6664.