WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were on the scene of a double crash early Thursday in Northeast D.C.

The crash occurred at Brentwood and Saratoga Ave. at around 1:50 a.m., according to police both cars had been previously carjacked.

According to police one of the cars was a Toyota Camery, and the other was a Honda Pilot. One of the cars was stolen from Prince George’s County, the other from Southeast D.C.

One car crashed onto the sidewalk, another into a power pole.

Police said that a girl in her late teens died after the crash, she was in the car that hit the pole. Another girl was arrested at the scene, it is unclear which car she was in.

Investigators are working to find out if she was the driver or a passenger. No other injuries are reported at this time.