WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said detectives think that one of two people who were shot in Dupont Circle Thursday night was targeted by those responsible for the shooting. The second person who was hit by gunfire was only a bystander.

MPD said the car involved, a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia, circled the block in the area of 2000 Florida Ave. NW around 9:30 p.m. When the intended target came out of a bar, four men jumped out of the car and started shooting. One of them had an assault rifle. The target, 31-year-old Stephon Johns, died as a result.

Medics took the other person who was hit to the hospital to be treated. Cmdr. John Haines with MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said doctors took the man into surgery. Police expected him to survive.

Investigators said more than 50 rounds were fired in the shooting.

Haines said, “There’s no way to predict these things. We hope this would never happen again, but, unfortunately, there’s too many illegal guns out there on the street, and the individuals who are committing these crimes have no regards for anyone’s safety. Clearly, they went out there to try and kill somebody, and, unfortunately, they were successful in that.”

Haines said the silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia that was involved in the shooting was stolen during an armed robbery on Aug. 6 just a few blocks from the site of the shooting. It has yellow brake calibers. Investigators said they think the tags were changed. They asked everyone to keep an eye out for the car.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (202) 727-9099 or text information to 50411.