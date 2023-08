WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said one person has died and another is injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday night.

MPD said that at about 10:45 p.m., they responded to 1535 Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast

for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.