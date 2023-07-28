WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were on the scene of a double shooting Friday.

MPD said the shooting happened early in the afternoon in the 400 block of Chesapeake St. SE. When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found the people who’d been hit by the gunfire unconscious. One of the people died there. Medics took the other person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said it appeared a red Jeep with four people in it was involved in the incident. Two people got out of the back of the SUV and shot opened fire.

“This community deserves the right to live peacefully just as any other person would in their respective community,” Smith said.