WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said three men were shot and one died on Tuesday evening after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

MPD said that at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, they were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Bruce Place for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, D.C. The second victim was transported to the hospital.

Not long after, officials responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. When MPD arrived, they found a teen who had been shot and was critically injured. He was transported to the hospital.

After investigating, officials concluded the victim was in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, at the time of the shooting.

MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.