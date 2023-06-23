WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person was hurt and three others including a child were displaced by an apartment fire in Southwest D.C., according to DC Fire and EMS.

Officials said on Twitter that they had responded to an alarm in the 300 block of G St. SW around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They arrived at the apartment complex to find a 7th-floor unit with visible smoke.

Crews worked for over an hour removing smoke from the unit while residents sheltered in place. One resident was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three adults and 1 child were displaced by the fire. Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.