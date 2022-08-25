WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thursday evening saw gunfire between police and a suspect and one person in custody in Southeast.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News reported on the shooting and a subsequent crash involving a police cruiser.

An officer was responding to a call on the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast about a man waving a gun when the shots were fired. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The crash took place on Alabama Avenue and Hartford Street in Southeast. Police confirmed that the cruiser was en route to the shooting investigation.

Five people were injured in the crash. There was no information about their current state.