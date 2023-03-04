WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said that a person was injured after a balcony fire in an apartment building on Saturday morning.

First responders said they were dispatched to 2300 Good Hope Rd SE at about 10:20 a.m. for a fire on the 7th floor of a high-rise apartment building.

When DC Fire and EMS arrived at the scene, they found a fire on a 7th-floor balcony with smoke on the 7th floor.

First responders said the fire was confined to the balcony and had been extinguished.

DC Fire and EMS said one person has been transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Fire investigators have been requested.