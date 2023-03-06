WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was injured after a parking accident in Northwest D.C. on Sunday morning.

Pictures of one car wedged underneath another in the 1100 block of 9th Street NW circulated on social media on Sunday and into Monday.

According to police, they were called to the accident around 11:49 a.m. They said that it seemed that the driver of a car had tried to put her car in park but accidentally pressed the gas instead.

(Lisa Amore / Twitter) (Lisa Amore / Twitter)

Police said that the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.