WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police said one person was injured after being stabbed near National Mall in Northwest D.C.

USPP said that at about 5:10 p.m., they responded to a stabbing in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue NW for a stabbing between two people.

Early investigations suggest they knew each other according to police.

USPP said one person was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the incident is contained and there is no ongoing risk to the public.