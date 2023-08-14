WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The number of homicides around the District continues to grow as D.C. Police found the body of an unidentified man on a sidewalk along 10th Street N.E. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police said someone shot him.

“D.C. is getting pretty dangerous, that’s for sure,” said Christopher Arevalo, who works nearby in the H Street Corridor.

He fears he could be next.

“Bullets don’t have no names,” Arevalo said. “You end up getting struck with one and that’s it, you know?”

People who live near the crime scene said they heard two gunshots and saw a man run away from there.

“That’s somebody’s family member. You wouldn’t want that done to your family. So why would you do it to somebody else’s,” said Marcus Boston, who also works in the area.

The District has now seen 164 homicides in 2023 alone, a 25% increase in the number compared to this time a year ago, according to D.C. Police.

Councilman Trayon White has called for the National Guard to be brought in to help reduce the violence. There’s some support for that in the District.

“There’s nobody scaring them [criminals],” Boston said. “Think about it like this: If…your father or your mother puts fear in your heart, or if somebody above you puts it in your home, you might not do certain things.”

Police have not said if they are still looking for the gunman.