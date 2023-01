WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a Metrobus on Sunday.

Police said that the crash happened on the 800 block of 2nd Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m.

They currently believe that an elderly man who was driving a car suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the Metrobus.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said that there were no reported injuries from anyone on the bus.