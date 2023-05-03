WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials said that one person was taken to the hospital after a box truck overturned in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A police investigation was also ongoing.

Officials with the D.C. Fire Department said that they were dispatched to 19th Street and Virginia Avenue NW around 2:25 p.m. for the truck overturning. They first received reports of someone trapped under the vehicle, but after they responded, they found that was not the case.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They did not know how many people were in the truck at the time of the crash.

Officials said that they were offloading diesel fuel, but no hazardous material was on the truck.

Police were called to the scene around 3:14 p.m. The Metropolitan Police Department did not specify why they were called, but they did confirm that an investigation was ongoing.