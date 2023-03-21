WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that two kids were shot in D.C. on Tuesday evening. One was killed.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that officers were in the area on Alabama Avenue SE around 9:02 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots right off of Suitland Parkway.

They responded and found the two juveniles who had been shot multiple times. One was unconscious and unresponsive, and after life-saving measures failed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Seventh District Commander Lashay Makal said that police believe the two victims are teenagers, but they did not know their exact ages as of Tuesday night.

Makal said during a press briefing that police were looking for a dark-colored sedan. They did not have specifics about the car and did not know how many people were in that car.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.