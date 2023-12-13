WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Oprah Winfrey took a trip to the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday to unveil her new portrait.

Chicago-based artist Shawn Michael Warren created the painting, which is around 6’10” by 5’8″. The painting is on display on the museum’s first floor.

Winfrey, who hosts and produces the award-winning talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, attended a ceremony on Wednesday morning at the museum to reveal the painting.

Oprah Winfrey stands next to her newly installed portrait in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, during a portrait unveiling ceremony in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The portrait shows her in a purple dress at her home in California, the Smithsonian said.

“As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer, actor, author and entrepreneur, Winfrey has made significant contributions to American popular culture, which earned her a place in the National Portrait Gallery,” a news release from the museum read.