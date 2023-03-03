WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After weeks of delayed and canceled bus service for students with disabilities, the State Superintendent of Education addressed the issue with the District council on Friday.

During a public hearing, Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant apologized to parents.

“The incidents of January, 9 are the perfect storm all occurring on the same day. I do want to deeply apologize to our families, our parents, many of which I have spoken to directly,” said Grant.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education is responsible for busing students with disabilities to and from school. According to Grant, OSSE rolled out a new transportation system at the start of the school year. When that did not go smoothly, it transitioned back to its old system following winter break in January.

Grant said that transition, coupled with a bus driver shortage and a high rate of staff calls outs, lead to ongoing delays and cancelations of bus service.

“We were caught off guard,” she admitted.

According to OSSE data, the agency averaged 12 canceled routes daily during the week of January, 9. The following week, it averaged 3 canceled routes daily, and 99 delayed morning routes. This week, OSSE averaged 46 delayed morning routes daily.

“I know this is frustrating and disruptive especially when buses are late for pickup and it is stressful when drop off is delayed. We are working hard to minimize those occurrences,” said Grant.

Grant said that there are currently 250 vacant transportation positions, including bus drivers, bus attendants and terminal workers. Of those, 87 are bus drivers.

To address the issue, OSSE held a hiring fair where it offered a $5,000 hiring bonus. It made 34 offers to drivers.

The agency has also been working with private contractors to transport students.

OSSE is also working to train bus attendants to become bus drivers.

“I can confidently say we are making improvements and we are up to the challenge of creating a system that our students and families will have confidence in,” said Grant.

As far as improving communication with parents, Grant said OSSE has temporarily increased the number of staff members working in the parent call center. And, the agency is working on a program where bus attendants can directly communicate with parents in real time by text or other notification to tell parents about delays..

“Right now we are hovering at 90-92% efficiency,” said Grant. “I can’t guarantee that every day of the week there won’t be a late route, but we want to consistently see that number declined.”