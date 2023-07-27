WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A lot of outdoor activities in D.C. have been canceled because of the dangerous heat. Some train systems are delayed too.

District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) canceled all outdoor activities from Thursday through Sunday, July 30 due to the severity of the extreme heat.

The outdoor activities include recess, physical education classes, athletic practices and competitions and any school-specific events or field trips intended for the outdoors.

Despite the heat, some people tried to find ways to stay cool.

“I’m drinking water, eating ice cream but it’s not helping,” said Sophie Nerbel, visiting from Germany. “We’re dying.”

Visiting from Seattle, Carol Thompson said she feels like she’s in a hot shower.

“We’re drinking slushies and tea and we’re got plenty of water, and we’re staying in the shade and wherever we can,” Thompson said.

The heat isn’t just affecting people wandering around outside, it’s also causing delays on Amtrak’s Northeast corridor due to speed restrictions.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says to provide contingencies for possible equipment failure in the severe heat. It’s canceled the MARC Penn line train 440 out of Union Station that leaves at 5:35 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.

Though plenty of people are still getting their exercise in. Greg Malawer said he’s hydrating before and after his runs.

“There’s a decent breeze going towards this, towards the other the other path down to the monument,” Malawer said. “So it wasn’t actually too bad. And the trees give you a little bit of cloud cover.”