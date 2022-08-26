WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit.

The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was one in a string of at least 10 in recent months.

We actually found out about people getting hit by flying eggs because the person hit Wednesday was Julia Heimlich, a producer here at DC News Now.

“I’ve been dealing (with) this from I guess since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Alejandro Villanueva, manager of Martin’s Tavern. “They were going sometimes driving a car and other times driving like a motorcycle and they’re throwing eggs.”

In Heimlich’s case, she was celebrating her birthday with her family outside of the tavern when she saw a flash of light and then felt something on her arm. She looked down and saw the yellow yolk and eggshell on the ground. Her sister caught a glimpse of a car speeding off.

“I asked my colleagues around the corner. even M Street, I asked the Thunderburger, Bodega, they recall it never happens on their properties,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva doesn’t know why it keeps happening at Martin’s.

“It’s very unpolite, you know?” Villanueva said. “Why are you buying eggs just to throw on people?”

Heimlich was able to laugh it off and snap a picture with Villanueva but it’s no laughing matter.

The restaurant just installed security cameras which should have caught the most recent egging on camera.

“I’m going to get those guys once we have the cameras,” Villanueva said.